Damascus explosions caused by improvised explosive devices — TV

BEIRUT, July 7. /TASS/. Tuesday’s explosions in the Syrian capital of Damascus were caused by two improvised explosive devices, Al-Ikhbaria TV reported.

According to the broadcaster, officers from Syria’s internal security forces are investigating the incident and working to identify those responsible.

Earlier, the Al Watan newspaper reported that two explosions rocked the Syrian capital. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV said the blasts occurred near the Tourism Ministry building and a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his current visit to Damascus.