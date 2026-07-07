Russia to donate $2 million to humanitarian projects in Cuba in 2026 — interior minister

UN, July 7. /TASS/. Russia has committed a total of $18 million to humanitarian initiatives in Cuba from 2018 through 2025, with plans to contribute an additional $2 million this year, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced during a United Nations General Assembly meeting advocating for the removal of the trade, economic, and financial embargoes.

"Between 2018 and 2025, Russia contributed $18 million to the World Food Program for humanitarian projects in Cuba, with a further $2 million planned for 2026," Kolokoltsev stated. He emphasized that beyond direct food aid, Russia is supporting long-term efforts to bolster Cuba's food security. "From 2021 to 2025, funding was allocated for a World Food Program project aimed at developing a sustainable school feeding system in Cuba, with a total budget of $5 million," the minister added.

The Russian Ministry of Emergencies also reported that a shipment of humanitarian aid - comprising 211 tons of vitamin A and D-enriched sunflower oil intended for Santiago de Cuba - was temporarily delayed in Venezuela. Nonetheless, it remains part of Russia's ongoing support for the Cuban people.

Kolokoltsev reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with Cuba, emphasizing the importance of strengthening close ties of friendship, mutual support, and comprehensive development. "Everyone knows that attempts to bring the Cuban people to their knees are historically doomed," he concluded.