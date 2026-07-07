Air defenses down 159 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region over past 24 hours

KURSK, July 7. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired artillery at evacuated areas of the Kursk Region 56 times; 159 drones were shot down in the area, 78 of which were fixed-wing UAVs, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9 a.m. on July 6 and 9 a.m. on July 7 (6 a.m. on July 6 - 6 a.m. on July 7 GMT - TASS), 159 enemy drones of various types were shot down, including 78 fixed-wing ones that had been attacking the region since the evening. The enemy fired artillery at evacuated areas 56 times. Drones attacked our territory with explosive devices 11 times," he wrote on Max.

The governor added that the attacks in Oboyan, a city in the region, damaged three stores, a pharmacy, and three cars; in the Rylsky district, windows were shattered at a closed school; and in the Khomutovsky district, the facade and fence of a private residence were damaged.

"In Kursk, a drone attack on a multifamily building damaged three apartments and struck four cars. One house burned down, and in two others, windows, roofs, facades, and outbuildings were damaged," Khinshtein reported.