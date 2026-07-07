LUGANSK, July 7. /TASS/. A buffer zone has been established in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions along more than 50% of the Russian border, and servicemen are systematically expanding it, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Based on the length of the border, I can say with complete confidence that a buffer zone has already been established along more than 50% of the Russian border. It is now being systematically expanded into the depths of the enemy’s defenses and across the width of the front," he noted.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the creation of a security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border is necessitated by the aggressive nature of the Kiev regime. The Russian army is carrying out this process systematically, making significant advances, he emphasized.