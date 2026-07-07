MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost all gas stations on major routes in the Sumy Region as a result of Russian military strikes, a Russian security official told TASS.

"In the Sumy Region, the Ukrainian armed forces have no gas stations left on the main roads. This is also confirmed by plans by regional Ukrainian authorities to ban the retail sale of gasoline starting July 10," the source said.

In late June, the Russian Defense Ministry reported several strikes on key energy facilities used by the Ukrainian military in the Kiev, Sumy, and Chernigov regions, as well as in part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) occupied by the Ukrainian army. According to TASS calculations based on Russian Defense Ministry reports, the Ukrainian military has lost nearly 35 gas stations over the past week and a half.