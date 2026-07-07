Putin notes formation of partnerships by Russian Export Center with friendly states

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) is successfully establishing sustainable partnerships with friendly countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with REC Director General Veronika Nikishina.

One of the key tasks currently facing the Russian Export Center is to achieve a two-thirds increase in exports by 2030 compared to 2023 levels, Nikishina said, adding that this is being accomplished through the formation of sustainable partnerships and alliances with friendly nations.

"I see that the establishment of stable partnerships with friendly countries is proceeding quite successfully?" Putin noted, referring to the presentation. "Yes," Nikishina said.