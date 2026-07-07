MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. European neighbors are awaiting Ukraine’s collapse in order to reclaim territories which were once theirs, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"[European neighbors] are waiting for Ukraine to begin falling apart. And then they will assert claims to territories that once belonged to them. Regardless of the fact that they are currently sitting at one table, each of them has a knife concealed behind their backs to start carving up Ukrainian territory for themselves," Vodolatsky said, adding that he also meant Poland.

Earlier, the PAP news agency reported that Zbigniew Bogucki, head of Poland’s presidential office, when asked about the Volhynia massacre, described Ukraine’s western regions as "Lesser Poland."