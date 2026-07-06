Sudan to develop ties with BRICS to mitigate sanction effects — portal

NAIROBI, July 6. /TASS/. The Sudanese authorities intend to develop ties with the BRICS and other non-Western partners as part of a strategy to counter sanctions and financial isolation, the Sudan Tribune news portal said, citing government sources.

According to them, Khartoum is moving to an "alternative economy" strategy, which involves the diversification of trade and economic ties, the development of alternative banking mechanisms and the use of national currencies in trade settlements. These measures should reduce Sudan's dependence on Western markets and major reserve currencies, primarily the dollar.

The Sudanese authorities fear the expansion of US and EU sanctions amid the lack of prospects for a negotiated settlement of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces rebel movement, the news outlet said.