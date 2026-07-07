Cristiano Ronaldo says he will consider his future

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Portuguese national team football player Cristiano Ronaldo will soon consider his future, the AFP news agency reported.

On Monday, Portugal lost to Spain 0-1 and failed to advance to the quarterfinals. On Sunday, the 41-year-old Ronaldo announced that this FIFA World Cup would be the last of his career. The player’s contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC will remain in effect for another year.

"The truth is that this was my last World Cup. But I'll have time to think, spend time with my family, and avoid making hasty decisions. Then, I'll move on," Ronaldo said.

"Of course, I’m sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said at the press conference, I gave it my all. I did everything I could, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. That’s football; that’s the life of a football player. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. You have to keep moving forward," the Portuguese star added.

Ronaldo is 41 years old. He is a five-time Champions League winner, European champion, and two-time Nations League winner. He also holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of the European Championships, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup. Since December 2022, Ronaldo has played for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia. Throughout his career, he has also played for Sporting in Portugal, Manchester United in the UK, Juventus in Italy, and Real Madrid in Spain.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams are participating. The tournament will conclude on July 19. The defending champion is Argentina.