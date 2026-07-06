Martinez announces his resignation as head coach of Portuguese national team

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Spaniard Roberto Martinez has resigned as head coach of the Portuguese national football team after the country was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, TASS reported that Portugal lost to Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

"It was an incredible time," Martinez told reporters at a press conference. "I cannot describe the sense of pride. The strength and energy that the entire Portuguese people gave us was incredible," the coach noted.

Martinez is 52 years old. He became the head coach of the Portuguese national team in January 2023 and led them to victory in the 2024-25 Nations League.