Russian nuclear sector experiences consequences of Ukrainian attacks — Rosatom

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The whole Russian nuclear power industry experiences consequences of Ukrainian attacks at present, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Vesti news program on the sidelines of Innoprom 2026 forum.

"The entire nuclear sector of the Russian Federation currently experiences the consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks. Drone activities were registered over the past night in the Leningrad plant area and in the Smolensk plant area. A strike was made in the Kursk plant area, provisionally by a drone, against the cooling tower of the second power unit under construction of the Kursk nuclear power plant," Likhachev said.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "is the peak of all these concerns," the chief executive added.