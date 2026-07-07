Moscow records largest Ukrainian drone attack in two years — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The drone attack on Moscow attempted by Ukraine on July 7 was the largest in two years, according to TASS estimates based on data provided by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Over 430 drones were heading toward the Moscow Region between late July 6 and 6:00 a.m. on July 7, Sobyanin said. "Air defenses downed most of them at distant approaches, while 36 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Moscow," the mayor wrote on the Max messaging app.

Sobyanin said on July 4 that more than 200 unmanned aerial vehicles were heading toward the Moscow Region, with most of them being downed "at distant approaches."

The mayor reported on March 11, 2025, that "the most massive enemy drone attack on Moscow has been repelled," with 74 unmanned aerial vehicles shot down near Moscow and hundreds more downed farther away.

Earlier, a record number of unmanned aerial vehicles above 190 were destroyed outside Moscow on June 18. Air defenses downed 81 enemy drones in the first half of the day on May 17. As many as 61 UAVs were destroyed on May 7.

The mayor reported the destruction of 60 drones overnight into June 17, while another 38 drones had been shot down on May 16. According to Sobyanin, air defenses shot down 65 drones on March 15 and another 54 on May 16, while 42 UAVs were destroyed in nine hours between 2:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT) and 11:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT) on March 16.