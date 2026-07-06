US wants allies to purchase American weapons — envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The US needs its allies to purchase American weapons because Washington believes this will contribute to peace, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"This is the virtuous cycle we need. Allied demand drives American production. American production drives allied capability. Allied capability drives deterrence. And deterrence keeps the peace," he wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

According to the US diplomat, the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey "will be a summit of action." "Ankara must give us the momentum - concrete milestones, measurable [military] capability targets, and mechanisms that ensure allies deliver," Whitaker noted.

The NATO summit will take place in Ankara on July 7-8.