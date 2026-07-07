MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Finland is paying for President Alexander Stubb's belligerent policies and the break in ties with Russia with economic collapse, said Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian leader's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Finland’s social price for President Stubb’s warmongering & decoupling from Russia: unemployment rose to 12.7% in May, the highest since May 1998 and the highest in the EU. The youth jobless rate hit 37.8% (+10% in a year)! Stubb talks, Finland pays as its economy collapses," Dmitriev wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Stubb told the British newspaper Financial Times in an interview that NATO countries supported Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.