Zelensky delays signing US drone production deal — media

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is delaying the signing of a drone production agreement with the United States in hopes of securing better terms for Kiev, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to unnamed Ukrainian officials, Zelensky "may be seeking better terms from the US," attempting to persuade American officials to "recognize the deal’s value." Under the proposed agreement, Washington would gain access to Ukraine's domestically developed technologies, the agency's sources said. Zelensky's communications adviser, Dmitry Litvin, told Bloomberg that Kiev was not attempting to delay the conclusion of the agreement.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Zelensky on July 8 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.