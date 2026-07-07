IN BRIEF: Explosions hit Damascus as French president arrives in Syria

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Two explosions struck Damascus, the Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported.

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV, the blasts occurred near the Tourism Ministry building and a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his current visit to Damascus.

The explosions caused casualties, Al Hadath television reported.

TASS has gathered the key details of the incident so far.

Circumstances of incident

- Two explosions were reported in the Syrian capital, the Al Watan newspaper reported.

- According to Al Jazeera, the incident took place near the building of the country’s Tourism Ministry and a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his visit to Damascus.

- Al Hadath television said the explosions occurred in the area near the Four Seasons Hotel where Macron is staying.

- According to the broadcaster, the French president’s motorcade departed from the building 15 minutes before the blasts occurred.

Casualties

- Al Hadath reported that the Damascus explosions caused casualties.

- At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

Investigation

- The explosions in Damascus were caused by two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Al-Ikhbaria TV reported.

- According to the media outlet, officers from Syria’s internal security forces are investigating the incident and seeking to determine those responsible.

- The Syrian Interior Ministry stated that the improvised explosive devices had detonated after "security officials found them and ministry experts began defusing them."

Impact on Macron’s visit

- The explosions occurred outside the security perimeter established around the hotel where the French president is staying and did not pose a threat to his life, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

- Macron and members of his delegation did not hear the explosions that took place near the Four Seasons Hotel where they are staying in Damascus, Al Hadath reported.

- The French delegation was heading to a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa when the blasts struck, a source told the TV channel.

- Talks between Macron and al-Sharaa started on schedule.

- The program of Macron’s visit and the schedule of his meetings in Damascus will remain unchanged following the explosions, the TV channel added.