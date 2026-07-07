US believes Iran attacked vessels in Strait of Hormuz twice on Monday — news outlet

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US believes that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz the day before, Axios reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the news outlet, "the reported attack took place after a one-week agreement between the US and Iran on halting attacks in the strait expired." Axios noted that this jeopardizes the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The news outlet also emhasized that the US will likely respond by striking targets in Iran.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In mid-June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The terms of the agreement included an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the start of the unfreezing of Iranian assets. Later, talks between the US and Iran took place at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, mediated by Doha and Islamabad, to implement the memorandum. According to a joint statement by Pakistan and Qatar following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, including establishing a foundation for further technical consultations.