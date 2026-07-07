Woman suspected in Yermolayev murder attempt found dead near Kiev — media

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The body of a woman suspected of attempting to murder businessman Vadim Yermolayev in Monaco has been found near Kiev; she had been shot dead, the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources.

The body was found at about 11 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT) on July 6. According to the publication, the woman returned to Ukraine on July 1 after leaving the country on March 22, 2025.

Earlier reports identified 39-year-old Ukrainian national Anastasia Berezovskaya as the suspect in the attempted murder of Yermolayev.

The newspaper also reported that an officer of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and a former law enforcement officer had been detained in connection with the attempted murder. The publication provided no further details about the arrests.