Belgium defeats US, advancing to FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The Belgian national football team defeated the US 4-1 in the Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

Belgium's goals were scored by Charles De Ketelaere in the 9th and 33rd minutes, Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute, and Romelu Lukaku in the 90+3rd minute. Malik Tillman scored for the US team in the 31st minute.

Folarin Balogun started for the US team. He had been sent off in the previous match against Bosnia (2-0), but the FIFA Disciplinary Committee lifted his suspension.

Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals. The match will take place on July 10.

This marks the fourth time the Belgian national team has reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the US national team failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. It is the fourth time since 2010 that the Americans have been eliminated in the Round of 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams are participating. The tournament will conclude on July 19. Argentina is the defending champion.