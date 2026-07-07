Trump effectively leaves open further reduction of US troops in Europe

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump effectively did not rule out a further reduction in the number of American troops stationed in Europe.

"Well, we'll see. I was very disappointed with NATO," he said, responding to reporters' questions at a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of another reduction in the level of US military presence in Europe.

The talks between the US and Turkish leaders are taking place in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit.