Europe anticipates from Trump no new sanctions against Russia, no aid to Kiev — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. European officials do not foresee US President Donald Trump substantially stepping up pressure on Russia by imposing new sanctions or providing military aid to Kiev, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency’s two sources, there are no guarantees that a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky during the NATO summit in Ankara will proceed smoothly. The sources based their assessment on the US leader’s "volatility."

Earlier, Trump said that he believes both Moscow and Kiev are seeking to settle the Ukraine conflict. He noted that this issue will be addressed during the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7-8.