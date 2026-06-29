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Military operation in Ukraine

IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements on proposal to limit combat zone, special op progress

The Russian president said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s infrastructure do not affect the situation at the front or the position along the line of engagement
© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia had received a proposal to limit hostilities to four territories: the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Responding to Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin’s questions, he also noted that Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure do not affect the situation at the front or the position along the line of engagement.

TASS has compiled the Russian leader’s key statements.

Consequences of Ukrainian strikes

It is obvious that the Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian critical infrastructure, particularly energy sites, cause certain problems: "As for strikes on critical infrastructure in general, and on energy infrastructure in particular, these strikes on our facilities certainly create problems; that is obvious."

A shortage resulting from the Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian energy infrastructure is currently being observed, but it is not critical: "We are currently seeing a certain shortage, but it is not critical."

All damaged energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly, and everything is operating with a significant margin of safety: "There is damage, but all damaged facilities are being restored fairly quickly, and the resulting problems are not critical. Everything is operating stably and with a significant margin of safety."

Crimea’s fuel needs will be met; there is currently a sufficient supply for several days: "As for energy supplies to Crimea: the minister reported to me that the monthly demand is 70,000 tons. Crimea currently has a supply sufficient for several days, but its needs will be met."

Fuel supplies to Crimea will be ramped up both by land and by sea: "We will increase these supplies both by land and by sea. I am confident that this task will be accomplished."

Russia will also organize imports to cover the energy deficit: "We need to complete repairs more quickly, establish the necessary volume of imports, and ensure reliable protection for these facilities."

Increasing air defense production, supplies

Russia must now, first and foremost, increase the production and supply of air defense systems, constantly improving them in line with current realities: "There are several tasks that we must address. We have just discussed this with my colleagues. The first is to rapidly and significantly increase production of the most in-demand air defense systems while constantly improving them in line with the needs of combat operations and the protection of relevant facilities. This must be done while taking into account the weapons used by the enemy and the fact that they are receiving new drones and technologies from Europe."

Retaliatory strikes

Russia’s retaliatory strikes deep into Ukrainian territory are far more powerful and devastating: "It’s clear why this proposal is being made. Because our retaliatory strikes deep into Ukrainian territory are far more powerful, devastating, and - to put it bluntly - destructive, leading to truly serious consequences for the Kiev regime."

Talks, new proposals

There are ongoing talks on the Ukrainian settlement: "Yes, indeed, there are contacts [on Ukraine]. They have been established in several areas and through several channels. There is nothing secret about it."

Russia has been offered a deal to suspend mutual strikes deep into Russia and Ukraine: "But there are also new proposals. I am ready to name some of them. For example, there is a proposal to cease strikes deep within both countries' territories."

Russia has received a proposal to limit hostilities to four territories: "Another proposal - and please pay close attention - is to limit hostilities to just four territories. In other words, hostilities would only be conducted in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Hostilities would cease in all other territories."

The Kiev regime is proposing to limit hostilities to four regions in order to redeploy forces from other areas: "It's also clear why. If we agree to this proposal, the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to withdraw their troops from the Nikolayev, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Sumy Regions, as well as from certain sections of the state border. They would then redeploy these units to the four abovementioned regions."

The Kiev regime is facing a catastrophic mapower shortage: "Given the catastrophic shortage of manpower in the Ukrainian military, they apparently believe this could be their salvation, but saving the Kiev regime is not part of our plans."

Russia pays close attention to every proposal received on the Ukrainian conflict: "We do, in fact, pay close attention - and I say this without any irony - to every proposal that comes from that side."

Russia and the US discussed possibilities for ending the conflict in Ukraine at the Anchorage summit, though "no one signed anything."

At the Anchorage summit, the US asked Russia to "accept the compromises formulated by American negotiators."

No agreements were reached at the summit: "There really were no agreements in Anchorage."

At the Anchorage summit, Russia agreed to the compromises formulated and proposed by the US side: "We thought about it - not right away. But when we arrived in Anchorage, we said: 'Yes, we agree.' We heard no other position from the American administration."

Moscow is ready to continue discussions with Washington on all the terms for the Ukrainian settlement that were on the table at the Anchorage summit.

Russia is awaiting the arrival of US negotiators after the "hot phase" of events around Iran concludes.

Minsk agreements, Belarus’ role

Moscow now knows for certain that Kiev and the West never intended to implement the Minsk agreements: "Unfortunately, we now know this for certain: neither the Ukrainian side nor our Western negotiating partners intended to implement these agreements. But that is another matter."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is ready to support the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in every way possible: "I am confident that, should negotiations ever take place, we can leverage Belarus' capabilities. I know Alexander Grigoryevich’s position. He is ready to support any efforts aimed at resolving contentious issues by peaceful means in every way possible."

The harsh statements from the Kiev regime, which many perceive as attempts to draw Belarus into military action, do not cause panic among the country’s leadership, though they do warrant concern: "It is up to the Belarusian president to make such assessments. We haven’t discussed this topic with him in detail. But, of course, such crude outbursts are a cause for concern, though they do not cause President Lukashenko to panic. He approaches this very calmly, with composure and deliberation."

Russia is grateful to Lukashenko for his efforts toward the Ukrainian settlement, particularly for his assistance with prisoner exchanges.

Special military operation course, security zone creation

Russia will not allow Ukraine to stop the Russian Armed Forces from advancing along the line of engagement: "We will not give them that chance."

The Russian military is already 10.5 kilometers from the regional capital of Sumy.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure do not impact the situation on the front or the position along the line of engagement: "All these terrorist raids have absolutely no impact on the situation on the front. This is a matter of principle. No matter where they are directed, all strikes against our infrastructure have absolutely no effect on the situation at the front or on the line of engagement."

Through its aggression against the Kursk Region, the Kiev regime has forced Russia to establish a security zone and will thus pay for its crimes with territory: "The Ukrainian regime will pay for its crimes on Kursk soil by losing the territories we need to create a security zone along the border."

Russian servicemen are acting actively and decisively to establish a security zone in the Sumy area: "Troops in this direction are acting actively and decisively, advancing at a rapid pace."

Russia currently has no overall political plans for the Sumy Region, where the Russian Armed Forces are advancing to establish a security zone: "We have no specific political plans for this city or the region as a whole. We will follow the guidance of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff."

The Russian Armed Forces' goals in the Sumy and Volchansk areas are to establish a security zone along the Russian border: "Let me remind you that the objective of Russian troops in these areas is to establish a security zone along our border. This objective was set following the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk Region and the ongoing attacks on our border areas."

The Russian Armed Forces have yet to liberate 149 out of 11,000 buildings in Krasny Liman.

Russian media outlets and military correspondents are providing comprehensive and objective information on the progress of the special military operation: "In the media and on the internet, our military correspondents are providing very comprehensive and very objective information on this matter."

Russian troops are located two to four kilometers west of Kupyansk, toward which they had been advancing from the east prior to the liberation of the town.

The Ukrainian military launched unsuccessful counterattacks against Russian servicemen in the Kupyansk area: "The enemy has already launched a series of counterattacks, but has not succeeded."

Russian troops have almost completely surrounded a 5,000-strong Ukrainian military group near the village of Rubtsy, which will be destroyed in the near future.

Russia’s battlegroup South "is advancing at a good pace toward the city of Slavyansk,"with only eight to nine kilometers remaining.

The battlegroup Center has broken through a three-tiered Ukrainian defense line 400 meters deep: "Significant developments have taken place in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup Center. Here, our troops have breached a three-tier line of engineering obstacles approximately 400 meters deep in four sectors and are engaged in combat to capture the defensive line."

The Russian army will continue to do everything necessary to achieve the goals of the special military operation: "Our troops will carry out their mission and do whatever is necessary to achieve the goals of the special military operation."

The Ukrainian armed forces may carry out a diversionary operation to draw Russia’s attention and forces away from the main objective of the operation: the final liberation of Donbass and Novorossiya: "We do not rule out the possibility of Ukrainian attempts - unexpected for us, as the enemy believes - to launch diversionary attacks with limited objectives using special forces, with the aim of diverting our attention and our forces from the main objective: the final liberation of Donbass and Novorossiya."

The Kiev regime has redeployed well-trained troops to the Zaporozhye area and is attempting to mount a strong defense.

Despite the enemy’s reinforced defenses, Russian troops are advancing daily across a broad front in the Zaporozhye area.

The Russian military is advancing southward across 15 sectors, with troops moving forward daily.

A total of 96% of Konstantinovka is already under the control of the Russian army.

Russian servicemen have approached Dobropolye and breached a three-line system of engineering obstacles. Beyond Dobropolye, Ukrainian troops have no prepared defenses.

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups sometimes infiltrate territories occupied by Russian servicemen, but they are quickly eliminated: "Well, sometimes sabotage and reconnaissance groups infiltrate - incidentally, sometimes even wearing our military uniforms - into territory occupied by our troops, and they are quickly eliminated. This happens in a combat zone. As for any territories being 'liberated', I am not aware of that."

EU policy

EU leaders did not condemn the Ukrainian military's strike on the Starobelsk college: "To be honest, I was surprised to read that. It says that European leaders welcome the innovative use of drones. Frankly, a question immediately came to mind. I’d like to ask: is the strike on the Starobelsk student dormitory also an innovative use? Do Western leaders welcome that, too? There hasn’t been a word about it anywhere, and we haven’t heard anything."

As for the statements by European politicians that the Ukrainian armed forces are achieving successes on the battlefield, "Western leaders just need to wait, and the goal of Russia’s strategic defeat will be achieved, as it were, on its own": "Well, let them wait."

Western countries continue to strive to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia; no one has officially removed these goals from the agenda: "They are striving for Russia’s strategic defeat. Why, then, do they need a ceasefire and peace talks, which they are increasingly discussing and wanting to participate in?"

At the G7 summit, European politicians were unlikely to have persuaded US President Donald Trump to join their side: "I know nothing about that. And I doubt it’s possible, given that the US president is a seasoned politician."

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