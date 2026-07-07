Trump says US should control Greenland

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Greenland should be under US control.

"That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," he said at a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. According to Trump, Greenland is "an important part [of the world] for the United States." "It's surrounded by China's ships and Russian ships," the US leader asserted.

The Washington administration announced on January 31 that it had begun talks on Greenland's future status and expressed hope of reaching a deal beneficial for both the United States and Europe. According to the US side, significant progress has already been made in the negotiations. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. The island is an autonomous territory within Denmark.