Spain advances to quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup thanks to victory over Portugal

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup match hosted by Arlington, Texas.

Mikel Merino scored the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half. Spain will face the winner of the match between the US and Belgium, which will take place in the early morning hours of July 7.

Spain remains the only team to have kept a clean sheet in the current tournament.

The Spanish national football team has advanced to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, when they won the tournament. They failed to advance past the group stage in 2014 and lost in the Round of 16 in the two subsequent tournaments, first to Russia and then to Morocco. In both cases, the Spanish national team lost in a penalty shootout.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams are participating. The tournament will conclude on July 19.