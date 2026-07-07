MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost at least 37 gas stations in a week and a half, according to TASS calculations based on the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

In total, at least 37 gas stations have been hit and destroyed during this period. The enemy’s monitoring channels confirm successful strikes on stations in the Nikolayev, Chernigov, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, regular high-precision strikes on fuel depots, gas stations, and railway infrastructure facilities are significantly disrupting the Ukrainian military's transport logistics.