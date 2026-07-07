West reacts like ostrich to Russia’s invitation to dialogue — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, July 7. /TASS/. The West shamefacedly buries its head in the sand in response to Russia’s invitations to participate in Russian dialogue events within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Our goal here (on the OSCE platform - TASS) is not to present only one palette of viewpoints. We are willing to discuss different issues, engage in dialogue, exchange opinions, and we are ready for that. But, as you can see, when we create such conditions, when we invite everyone, our Western counterparts react shamefacedly, like an ostrich, presenting our events as being some kind of propaganda and so on. You know, everything that the West finds inconvenient or does not want to hear of they describe as anti-Russian propaganda. Such tactics do them no credit," he said during the presentation of a Russia-Belarus report on human rights in the world, which was broadcast online.

Polyansky also noted that anyone, who really closely follows Russia’s activities in the OSCE, has no doubt that it is ready for dialogue, whereas such Western statements are "just hot air." "Our former Western partners are not interested in a real dialogue on any issues, including the human rights agenda. These are just empty words, appeals, and an attempt to appear objective," he concluded.

Earlier, Polyansky reported that Western countries pointedly ignored the invitation to the presentation of the Russia-Belarus report on human rights on the OSCE platform in Vienna on July 7.