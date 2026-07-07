US could withdraw all its forces from Europe given its attitude — Trump

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. The United States could withdraw all its troops from Europe considering its attitude to partnership with Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Commenting on the situation around Greenland, Trump criticized Europe’s actions aimed at preventing the United States from gaining sovereignty over the island.

"And when they wouldn't go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia, and we don't have to spend any money. We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe, because, as you probably noticed, Europe's a very different place than it was 20 years ago," the US leader said.

"They [Europeans] better be careful with immigration and energy, if they’re not careful with those two things you’re not going to have a Europe anymore," Trump added.