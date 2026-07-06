London court rejects Nord Stream pipeline operator’s claim against insurers

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The High Court of London has ruled against Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, denying its claim for compensation after insurers refused to cover damages from the pipeline explosions.

"For all the reasons set out above I find on the evidence before this Court that a. the Damage to the Pipelines (both the Ruptures and the Dent) was ‘directly or indirectly occasioned by, happening through, or in consequence of war;’ and b. such Damage was excluded from cover by the terms of Exclusion 2.i of the Policies," the court verdict says.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2024, naming Lloyd's of London and Arch Insurance as defendants. Nord Stream AG sought to recover approximately €580 million from the insurers.