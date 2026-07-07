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Poland transfers $4.5 billion worth of weapons to Kiev since 2022 — top defense official

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also confirmed that Warsaw had supplied Kiev with Patriot missile systems

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Since February 2022, Poland has supplied Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth 16.4 billion zlotys (about $4.5 billion), Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

According to the top defense official, the majority of the aid - totaling 14.9 billion zlotys ($4.1 billion) - was delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2022-2023 under the Law and Justice party government. The current government has provided Ukraine with an additional 1.5 billion zlotys ($0.4 billion) in military aid, the minister noted.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also confirmed that Warsaw had supplied Kiev with Patriot missile systems. "At the suggestion and request of the [NATO] secretary general and the US European Command, following consultations with a group of [Patriot system] users, a decision was made to transfer Patriot missiles [to Kiev]. The quantity transferred does not exceed the limits of our capabilities and does not affect Poland’s air defense potential," he pointed out.

A day earlier, the top defense official decided to declassify information regarding military aid deliveries to Ukraine after a number of opposition politicians and representatives of President Karol Nawrocki’s administration accused the government of transferring Patriot missiles to Kiev.

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UkrainePoland
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