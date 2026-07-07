Some aggressive statements toward Russia heard during NATO summit preps — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Statements appearing during NATO’s preparations for the alliance’s summit were quite confrontational in nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"As the summit was being prepared, we heard a lot of statements about our country. Unfortunately, these remarks said nothing about constructive interaction or dialogue, being merely confrontational in nature," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

The NATO summit in Ankara takes place on July 7-8. "We’ll see what documents they come up with, what statements they make, what papers they sign, and what they say during bilateral meetings on the sidelines," Peskov added.