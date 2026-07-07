US in talks with European allies on missile co-production — agency

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. The United States is in talks with NATO allies about establishing co-production of AMRAAM missiles and ·a maintenance facility for Patriot missiles in Europe, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Potential participants in the project - the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Poland - plan to sign a statement of intent on the sidelines of NATO’s Ankara summit.

If implemented, the plan could free up capacity at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin factories in the US and enable the defense giants to ramp up production at home, the news agency pointed out.

Both PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense units and AMRAAM missiles are in high demand among the Ukrainian military, Reuters noted.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized European nations for relying on US military capabilities while failing to spend enough on their own defense. He also urged European allies to buy more US weapons and expand joint production efforts.