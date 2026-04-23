At least 125,000 civilian sites in Iran attacked by US, Israel — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. At least 125,000 civilian infrastructure sites in Iran have been targeted in strikes by the United States and Israel, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia, Kazem Jalali, stated.

"The outcome of the war imposed on Iran by the US and the Zionist regime is a historic victory for Iran. [During the conflict] 125,000 civilian facilities, residential buildings, hospitals, and economic infrastructure were attacked," he said at a reception commemorating Army Day in the Islamic Republic.