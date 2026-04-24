Russian presidential envoy comments on possible Putin invitation to G20 summit in US

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia has always been part of the Group of 20, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev recalled, commenting on a possible invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami in December.

"Russia has always been part of the G20," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources in the US State Department, reported that US President Donald Trump is considering inviting Putin to the G20 summit. Before that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin had told reporters at UN headquarters that Russia had been invited to take part at the highest level in the summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15. Asked who would represent Russia at the G20 summit, Pankin said clarity on the issue would come closer to the event.

Trump noted that the presence of the Russian president at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States in December would be very useful, though he doubted that Putin would attend.