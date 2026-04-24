Two injured in drone attack on Sevastopol humanitarian aid convoy

SEVASTOPOL, April 24. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone strike on a car belonging to a Sevastopol humanitarian mission, which was carrying Easter gifts, medicines and food to frontline settlements, has left two team members injured, the mission said in a statement on Telegram.

"Our trip did not go quite according to plan. While we were on our way to another frontline village, where some elderly people trying to survive in the middle of the war were waiting for us to bring them Easter cakes, medicines and groceries, an enemy drone attacked our car. Two of the four team members suffered injuries," the statement reads.

The injured received first aid on the spot and were then taken to the hospital.

"Our volunteers have not been discouraged despite suffering injuries. They thank everyone for their prayers and plan to continue providing assistance to people along the frontline. <...> The car was damaged," the mission added.