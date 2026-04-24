MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Active Italian arms deliveries to Kiev continue to fuel the ongoing bloodshed, with Italian-linked UAV production facilities also being deployed in Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime, has told a news briefing.

"Italy is an active participant in providing deliveries and assistance to the Ukrainian side," Miroshnik stated. "The Italian parliament frequently declares that 'we will not disclose figures or data regarding the quantities supplied as part of European aid to the Ukrainian regime.' This lack of transparency contributes to the persistent violence in the region. Nonetheless, the Italian parliament has authorized several military-industrial companies to transfer weapons across seven categories."

Miroshnik further emphasized that the Russian Ministry of Defense recently reported the existence of at least four military production facilities in Italy, operating in cooperation with Ukraine to produce drone parts and components used by the Ukrainian forces.