Russia’s T-90M tank is currently most advanced tank in world — experts

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s T-90M tank is currently the most advanced vehicle among its foreign competitors, according to an analyst review by experts at the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) published by National Defense magazine and obtained by TASS.

"The T-90M tank possesses the technical capabilities and combat power of a 21st-century vehicle: all-aspect protection, a powerful, reliable transmission and engine. The highly automated combat module is equipped with a multispectral gunner’s sight and a panoramic commander’s sight. This allows the commander to have detailed situational awareness and control the combat vehicle’s weapons. In terms of its layout, the T-90M is the most advanced tank in the world," the experts stated.

According to them, the versatility of the T-90 chassis makes it the most popular base for the production of other vehicles today. "A large number of special-purpose vehicles have been created on this platform, including the multirole engineer squad vehicle (UBIM), IMR-3M, BMR-3M, BREM-1M, tank support combat vehicle (BMPT), TOS-1A, and Solntsepek," the article reads.

The experts also emphasized that the new T-90 tanks are 15-20 tons lighter than their Western counterparts, while boasting more powerful and effective armor protection and a larger-caliber gun.

"Considering the additional upper hemisphere protection package and other passive and active countermeasures developed based on the experience gained in the special military operation, the T-90M tank is a very difficult target to destroy on the battlefield," the experts added.