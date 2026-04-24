Many countries to be interested in buying Russia’s Su-75 fighter — Malaysian journalist

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 24. /TASS/. Many foreign countries will be interested in purchasing Russia’s new light single-engine Su-75 Checkmate fighter jet, Malaysian journalist Jonathan Edward told TASS on the sidelines of the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

"Relatively little is known about the Su-75 - a single-engine stealth fighter currently being developed in Russia. Many countries will be very interested in operating it, as it has many of the capabilities of the Su-57, but is classified as a light fighter. Theoretically, this could make it cheaper than the Su-57, meaning countries will be able to operate more of these aircraft," the journalist noted.

According to Edward, Western fighter jets have recently demonstrated a lack of readiness for the realities of modern combat. "In recent years, a number of unexpected events have occurred.

India lost several French Rafale jets in a brief conflict with Pakistan in 2025. Meanwhile, Iran demonstrated the ability to track and engage the best Western aircraft - the F-35. It has long been known that Western weapons are expensive and unable to cope with the realities of the battlefield against powerful adversaries. Russian weapons systems have an almost legendary reputation for their ability to operate in the most challenging conditions, and this factor will continue to drive global demand for such equipment," the journalist emphasized.

In November 2025, it was reported that flight trials of the Su-75 fighter would take several years.