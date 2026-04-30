UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC is sovereign decision of country — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. The decision of the UAE to leave OPEC and OPEC+ is a sovereign choice of this country and the mechanism is functioning efficiently in general, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"I would like to note this is the sovereign decision of the state, to which they have the right on the basis of their conclusions, considerations and development prospects," the official said. The 60-year period of OPEC and OPEC+ work and participation of the United Arab Emirates in it is a long period of joint work," Novak added.

"I believe the OPEC+ mechanism is functioning efficiently in general and showed its positive results over the last decade," the deputy prime minister added.