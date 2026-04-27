Trade volume between Russia, Oman increase fourfold from start of 2026 — minister

TUNIS, April 27. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Oman increased by a factor of two during the first months of 2026 and Russian exports to the sultanate surged by ten times, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told ONA news agency during his visit to Oman.

"Economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Russian Federation demonstrate significant growth in recent years. The trade volume increased significantly, by four times during first months of 2026, and Russian exports to Oman increased by ten times," the minister said, cited by the news agency. "Russian exports contribute to strengthening of food security of Oman through supplies of wheat and barley," he noted.

Reshetnikov urged Omani businessmen "to explore and use available investment opportunities in Russia," stressing that Russia provides an attractive business environment, including long-term financing, subsidized loans and government support of infrastructure development.

Implementation of the visa-free agreement between the two countries since last July facilitated the increase in the number of Russian tourists visiting Oman by 13%, and the number of Omani tourists visiting Russia doubled, the minister added.