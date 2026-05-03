Israel records another projectile launch from Lebanon, army says

TEL AVIV, May 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military has identified several projectiles launched from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the area of Avivim in the country’s north, the army said.

"The Israeli Air Force intercepted one of the launches; the results of the interception of the additional launches are under review," the statement reads.

"This incident constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the Israeli military added.