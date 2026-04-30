Finland to be legitimate target for Russian missile forces if it imports nuke arms

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons, if deployed to Finland, will make it a legitimate target for Russian strategic missile troops, Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy, chairman of the Officers of Russia organization, told TASS.

"Such ideas in Finland are totally politicized. They claim that they need nuclear weapons in case of a threat of war. This is a very cunning idea, which implies that they could use nuclear weapons at any moment. The NATO leadership is currently trying to drag Finland into an arms race it does not need, making it a legitimate target for our Strategic Missile Forces," he said.

According to Lipovoy, such ideas reveal the lack of historic memory. "They have forgotten what attacks on the Soviet Union and, consequently, on Russia end in. But is they keep on insisting, we will refresh their memory quite quickly," he added.

It was reported on April 23 that Finland’s defense ministry had submitted a proposal to the country’s parliament to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons on its territory.