North Macedonian politicians support Trump in situation with Iran — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Political forces of North Macedonia supported US President Donald Trump in the conflict with Iran, new Russian Ambassador in Skopje Dmitry Zykov told TASS in his first interview.

"As regards the armed aggression of the US and Israel against Iran, the largest political forces of North Macedonia, targeting the Moslem electorate, either in the ruling coalition or in position, expressed decisive support to Washington’s actions without a second thought, so to say, the traditional one," the ambassador said.

"Certainly, developments in the Middle East attracted increased attention of local audience and still keep it, but religious solidarity does not have a sensible effect on the public opinion on this matter - the political position of each individual is playing the decisive role," Zykov said. "Those who openly pointed to obvious detrimental consequences of the US-Israeli venture turned out to be a minority," he added.