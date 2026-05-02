Russian synchronized swim duo wins free combination at World Cup

BEIJING, May 2. /TASS/. Russian synchronized swimmers Kira Cherezova and Valentina Gerasimova have won gold medals in a free duet program at the third stage of the World Cup in Xi'an, China.

The athletes received 304.6439 points. The second place was taken by Russians Kristina Chekhanova and Anastasia Sidorina, who scored 285,8040 points. The third place went to Japanese Moe Higa and Tomoka Sato (283,1905).

Earlier, TASS reported that Russians won two silver medals at the World Cup. Cherezova and Gerasimova won silver in the duet technical program, and the Russian national team became the second in the technical program in the group competitions.

The Xi'an World Cup stage will end on May 3. The Russian team performs at the tournament with a flag and an anthem. These competitions were the first for the Russian synchronized swimmers after the International Swimming Federation lifted the restrictions.