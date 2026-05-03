Cuban president notes increase of US military threat to unprecedented level

HAVANA, May 3. /TASS/. President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel has noted the increase of the military threat from the US side to an unprecedented level.

"The US President is intensifying his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented level," Diaz-Canel wrote on his page in X. "The international community should pay attention to that and determine together with the American nation whether such a radical criminal act is allowed for satisfying interests of a small yet rich and influential group, driven by the revenge and the appetite for domination," he noted.

"Not a single aggressor, whatever powerful it is, will find capitulation in Cuba," Diaz-Canel stressed. "It will face the nation full of determination to defend sovereignty and independence on every centimeter of its national territory," he added.