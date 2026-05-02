Trump says Iran’s answer hardly be acceptable

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Iran’s response to Washington’s proposals on the conflict settlement would hardly be acceptable because Tehran allegedly has not yet paid "a big enough price."

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump wrote on his page in Truth Social.