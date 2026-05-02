Lebanese death toll from Israeli attacks climbs to 2,659 since March 2 — health ministry

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. At least 41 people were killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes on areas in southern Lebanon over the past day, despite a ceasefire that has been implemented since April 17. Another 89 Lebanese people were wounded, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"The civilian death toll since the military escalation began on March 2 has risen to 2,659, with 8,183 others being wounded," the ministry said in a report on X.

The Lebanese Health Ministry warned that the number of casualties may grow as Israel continues to attack localities where Hezbollah has its strongholds.