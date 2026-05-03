Over 130 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russia’s Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, May 3. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 130 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"A total of 130 enemy drones were shot down between 9:00 a.m. on May 2 and 9:00 a.m. on May 3. The enemy also carried out 88 artillery strikes on evacuated settlements. Seven attacks involved drones dropping explosive devices," he wrote on Russia's national messenger Max.

According to the governor, three people were injured after a drone strike hit a car near the village of Prilepy. A man suffered injuries in the village of Oktyabrskoye.

"There were no fatalities," Khinstein added.