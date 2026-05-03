Ukrainian drone attack leaves two adults, child injured in Russia’s Smolensk Region

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Falling drone debris hit an apartment building in Russia’s western Smolensk Region, leaving two adults and a child injured, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

"A total of 21 Ukrainian drones were jammed and shot down over the Smolensk Region by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses and electronic warfare systems, as well as by the Russian Aerospace Forces. Falling drone debris hit an apartment building. Unfortunately, civilians - two adults and a child - suffered injuries," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

The governor added that one of the adults, a man, had been taken to the hospital, while a woman and her child had been provided with outpatient care.