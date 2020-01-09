If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The truth about the World War II results is formalized by the Nuremberg trials and if the Polish parliament’s lower chamber (Sejm) doubts their decisions then it should declare it openly, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook account on Thursday.

"It seems that, just like in the inquisition times, the Polish Sejm declared science heresy and accused those adhering to historical facts of witchcraft. This is how ideology triumphs over truth," Zakharova said, commenting on the reports that the Sejm adopted a resolution equally assigning the blame for the outbreak of the Second World War to the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

"The truth was formalized by the Nuremberg trials. If the Polish Sejm questions those decisions, then they should say it. This approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II," the diplomat stressed.

On Thursday, reports emerged that the Sejm had passed a resolution where lawmakers protested against "manipulation of facts and twisting of history by Russian politicians with an aim to discredit Poland and worsen the Polish-Russian relations." The lower house’s official website informs, "the Sejm of Poland condemns provocative and false statements of Russian senior officials trying to put the blame for the outbreak of World War II on Poland." The resolution does not entail any consequences and is declarative.