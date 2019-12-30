Russian diplomat says Poland tries to "change situation in their favor"

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Summoning the Russian ambassador to the Polish Foreign Ministry represents Warsaw's attempt to change the situation in its favor, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

Zakharova said that summoning the Russian ambassador has become a diplomatic routine, and it "does not represent some sort of diplomatic climax." "Why have they reacted like this? Why did they summon the ambassador? The answer is very simple — in order to immediately change the situation in their favor and say, 'Maybe it happened like this, but not exactly', and to change the emphasis," she explained.

The diplomat reminded that 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of Russia's unchanging position on the results of the Second World War. "We adhere to the results of the Second World War, their legal description and their legal binding by the Nuremberg trials," she concluded.

On December 27, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War. At the Russian Defense Ministry board, Putin described the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany as "scum and anti-Semite pig" for promising Hitler a monument in exchange for sending Jewish people to Africa. Putin was commenting on the diary entry made by the Polish ambassador to Germany at the end of the 1930s.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Russian president's statements "represent the false interpretation of the events," thus causing worry and distrust.

Russian-Polish experts are currently working together in the framework of the Commission on controversial issues in the history of bilateral relations which was set up to overcome the disagreements over the historical events.